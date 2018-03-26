Many children among 64 dead in Russia Kemerovo Mall fire: Top developments so far

The Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo is reported to be a four-storey building. (AP)

In a horrific incident, at least 64 people have been reported dead in a fire which broke out at a mall in Russia’s Kemerovo city on Sunday. The Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo is reported to be a four-storey building. The cause of fire wasn’t immediately known but a criminal investigation was begun. It was reported that no fire alarms were installed in the mall.

Here are the top development of Russia Kemerovo Mall fire:

– The fire broke out at the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo, a city in Siberia, about 3,000 kilometers east of Russia’s capital Moscow. The heavy fire was extinguished this morning after burning through the night.

– At least 64 bodies have been recovered so far. News agencies report that firefighters were still recovering bodies as parts of the buildings were still smoldering.

– Most of the dead are reported to be children and their parents who were visiting the mall on the first weekend of the school recess.

– Emergency Situations Minister Vladimir Puchkov held a televised briefing. Puchkov said that six bodies have not yet been recovered. The minister didn’t specify the number of children killed in the incident.

– Ten people have been hospitalized. Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova visited the Keremovo hospital where the victims were receiving treatment. Speaking to Russian state television, Skvortsova said the patient in the gravest condition is an 11-year-old boy who jumped out of a window from the fourth floor. The injured boy’s parents and younger brother died in the fire.

– The Investigative Committee has detained four people for questioning. A case of possible negligence and violations of the fire safety rules has been registered.

– Winter Cherry, the mall where the incident occurred, was one of Kemerovo’s most popular entertainment centers for children. It was popular for its own indoor skating rink, petting zoo, and trampolines. The mall was packed with children and their parents at the time of the incident.

– Anna Zarechneva, who was on present on the top floor, said they only found out about the fire when a man ran into the theater shooting.

– The eyewitnesses said that stayed upstairs trying to help arrange the evacuation because the mall’s security and staff were nowhere to be seen.