Man claims McDonald’s sacked him for sharing gross ice cream linked photos on Twitter

McDonald’s has been hit by yet another controversy and this time it is all about its ice cream, a firm favorite of all those who go to the fast food corporate outlets. And the controversy is backed by photographic evidence. The effect will leave you stunned. Recently a Twitter user who goes by the name Nick and claims to be a former employee of McDonald’s in LaPlace, Louisiana shared some pictures on his social media account to bring out some quite unsavory facts about the creamy, chunky ice cream that comes out of the machines. He claimed he was fired for his action, however, the authenticity of teh photos is still to be established. Nick took to Twitter to share a picture along with the caption, “This came out of McDonald’s ice cream machine in case y’all were wondering…” In another post, he wrote, “This is the side of the ice cream machine! It’s not from a grease trap,” along with a picture. In order to make his point clear, he shared a third picture with the caption, “This is the grease trap for all the people that think I’m lying…”

Here are his tweets-

This came out of McDonald’s ice cream machine in case y’all were wondering… pic.twitter.com/DTXXpzE7Ce — nick (@phuckyounick) July 14, 2017

This is the side of the ice cream machine! It’s not from a grease trap pic.twitter.com/nMpnFxAvZ4 — nick (@phuckyounick) July 17, 2017

This is the grease trap for all the people that think I’m lying… pic.twitter.com/fKQjxvKzM5 — nick (@phuckyounick) July 16, 2017

According to a BuzzFeed report, Nick said that while he was on the job about a month ago, he was instructed by a manager to refill the ice cream machine. Accidentally, he spilled some of it, and so he tried to clean the areas around the mess, including the sides of the machine. Which is when, he came to face with he reality. He said, “I tried to clean the machine after I spilled it, so I pulled [the trays] out from the side.”

The statement by McDonald’s after that through a representative to BuzzFeed said, “This is a part of our soft-serve equipment that does not come into contact with any food and is required to undergo regular and timely cleaning.” He added, “we are committed to running great restaurants” of “high-quality food, service, and a clean environment.”

After bringing the issue to light, Nick again shared a series of tweets, saying, “People keep quoting this and saying this is the reason it’s always down when it works perfectly fine with this in it.” He added, “I got fired from McDonald’s. I strategically planned this because I start working at my new job Friday. I planned on losing my job.”