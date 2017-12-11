Man cements head in microwave just to get ‘likes’ on social media

The man had tried the task that was described as “Nearly Die”. (Source: West Midlands Fire‏/ Twitter)

Many times we have come across stunts that went horribly wrong. Recently in Kerala, a man got severely injured while trying to kiss an elephant by holding its trunk. In the latest incident of this sort, a man ended up cementing his head in a microwave. What made it worse was the fact that it was premeditated attempt by the person thanks to a social media dare in which he was looking for more ‘likes’! Yes, you read that right!

The YouTuber, who runs TGFbro YouTube channel, wanted to raise his act, which is how he decided to try this idea. The man had tried the task that was described as “Nearly Die”. As per authorities, the man, who is based in Wolverhampton in England, had asked his friends to cement his head inside a microwave oven on Thursday afternoon.

In their attempt, his friends fed an air tube in so that he could breathe, as he covered his face with a plastic bag. However, their attempt at making a cement mould of his features went horribly wrong with the man getting stuck. After nearly 90 minutes passed in the attempt to get him out without success, his friends finally called in emergency services. Soon after, firefighters from Fallings Park Community Fire Station rushed to the spot to save the 22-year-old man. After half an hour, the man was finally free but the crew was very unhappy with the task.

Issuing a statement later, they said how they prioritise helping those in distress and rushed in just minutes after getting the call. But rushing to help him meant they could not be there to help those who did not “desperately” put themselves in trouble for others’ entertainment.

Earlier this month, a daredevil vlogger, Bailey Payne, tried a stunt that involved doing backflips over a moving car, but it backfired. Luckily for him, he survived with just a few bruises.

The video that went viral on Instagram. After the stunt went wrong, it was shared across many networking sites. The shocking video has collected more than 6,83,000 views on Instagram.