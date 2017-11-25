Barack Obama’s daughter Malia’s leaked smoke rings bathroom video goes massively viral; Ivanka Trump comes out in defence

Viral video! (Photo from Daily Caller Twitter)

This video is going massively viral on social media. So much so that US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump reacted to it. The leaked video allegedly shows ex-US President Barack Obama’s daughter Malia blowing smoke rings. According to a report by tabloid Daily Caller, “A news and culture site alleges to have video of Malia Obama blowing smoke rings in an undisclosed bathroom location. ” ‘The site Barstool Sports posted this now deleted video on Instagram Thursday,” the Daily Caller report added. Reacting to the video, Ivanka Trump condemned the tabloid coverage of President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter Malia, saying the college student deserves privacy and ought to be OFF limits. The US President’s daughter tweeted, “Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.” Not only Ivanka, but ex-US President Bill Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton has also reacted to the video incident. “Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better,” Chelsea Clinton tweeted.

The former first daughter Malia is a first-year student at Harvard University. Malia Obama took a gap year after graduating high school in 2016, in what the Obamas said was an effort to start college without the distraction of her father in the White House.

Malia Obama Smoke Ring: VIRAL VIDEO:-

Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017

Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 24, 2017

WATCH: Leaked Video Alleges To Show Malia Obama Blowing Smoke Rings https://t.co/NzSJLhMQbb pic.twitter.com/8QWGtR5uV7 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 24, 2017

The informal society of presidential children has historically been protective of its youngest members, without regard for political party.

Malia is Barack Obama’s oldest daughter. She was accepted to Harvard last spring.

This is not the first time when Malia is grabbing headlines.

(NOTE: Financial Express.com doesn’t vouch for the authenticity of the video)