Malala Yousafzai hopes to study politics, philosophy, economics at Oxford University

Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani Nobel Laureate and education activist who aspires to become Prime Minister one day, has given an admission interview at the prestigious Oxford University for studying politics, philosophy and economics, media reports said today.

The 19-year-old Pakistani teenager, who survived a near- fatal attack by the Taliban, said her interview was not easy and like any other student she was anxiously waiting for the result, Geo News reported.

The youngest Nobel Peace prize winner, who has documented her experiences growing up in Pakistan’s Swat Valley under Taliban rule in the book ‘I am Malala’ co-written with Sunday Times journalist Christina Lamb, is aspiring to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics, the report said.

These three majors are usually the degrees chosen by prominent British politicians, civil society activists and media representatives.

Malala, her father Ziauddin Yousafzai and her mother Toor Pekai are now based in Birmingham where Malala attended Edgbaston High School for Girls.

She has expressed her desire to become Prime Minister of Pakistan in many interviews.

In one of her speeches this year at an event in Sharjah, she said, “Before I thought women could only be teachers or housewives. But when I saw women role models they broadened my vision. (former prime minister) Benazir Bhutto who led my country, artists, astronauts, entrepreneurs, athletes”.

She said it was then when she realised that she could become anything she wanted in her life, “from becoming a doctor to becoming the prime minister of Pakistan and fixing all the issues”.

Malala shot to international fame after emerging defiant from the assassination attempt on a school bus in Swat valley in October 2012.

While living under the Taliban rule, she wrote a blog under a pseudonym which featured her thoughts on girls’ education.

At least 1.8 million copies of her autobiography, published in October 2013 has been sold worldwide.