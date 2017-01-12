Major setback for Indian IT Professionals; US to have strict rules on H1B and L1 visas

Donald Trump to have a strict stand over H1B and L1 visas. (Source: Reuters)

In a major setback for the Indian IT professionals, US President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney journal has promised to take strict steps that will reduce the misuse of H1B and L1 visas. These types of visas are popularly used by the Indian IT professionals who are active in United States and if a legal step is taken, it will directly affect India’s IT sector as well.

While speaking to the Senate judiciary committee, Jeff Sessions, who is one of the nominees for the post of US attorney journal under Donald Trump stated that any American can be replaced in the country if another person is ready to take up his job for less pay. Reducing unemployment and solving the problem of immigrants in United States is on top of the agenda for Donald trump and team but skilled-foreign workers may end up paying a heavy price for it.

Sessions also criticized the Obama government for failing to protect the jobs of American citizens. He mentioned that these visas were the primary reason why Americans are being easily replaced by the foreign nationals at the workplace. In 2016, a similar effort was made when the US Congressmen also introduced a bill that asked the price for acquiring H1B visas from US dollars 60,000 to a minimum of 100,000 US dollars. The bill also demanded the suspension of master’s degree exemption rule.

US Prez-elect #DonaldTrump's Attorney General nominee assures of taking steps to curb misuse of #H1B, L1 visas popular among Indian techies. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2017

In the past Trump has been accused of having a hypocritical approach on the entire issue as his own company has hired many foreign workers in the past. Despite this he maintained an extreme stand over the issue of immigration in the country. However, if the new government decides to pass new laws over the sanctioning of H1B and L1 visas, it could cause trouble for Indians who desire move to United States in search of better education and work opportunities.