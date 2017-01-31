Mahatma Gandhi remembered on 69th death anniversary in Egypt

The 69th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was observed at a special event organised by the Indian embassy in Egypt. (Source: PTI)

The 69th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was observed at a special event organised by the Indian embassy here. The Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture (MACIC), which comes under the cultural wing of the Indian embassy observed the death anniversary of Gandhi who was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

India’s Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya shared a few anecdotes about Gandhi’s life and how he influenced some of the world’s greatest leaders. “Gandhi’s presence continues to be felt, such as through his principle of non-violence, which became of source of inspiration to many great leaders including Martin Luther King Jr and Nelson Mandela,” he said.

The Diplomatic Editor at Al Ahram Weekly, Gamal Nkrumah, who was the guest speaker at the event spoke at length about Gandhi’s character which set him apart from his peers and made him a remarkable role model for people of every generation and across all cultures.

You might also want to see this:

The programme included a performance of songs on love and peace by the Heliopolis Chorus, led by Maestro Sabrina Ciccillo. Martyrs’ Day is an annual day observed by nations to salute the martyrdom of soldiers who lost their lives defending the sovereignty of the nation.