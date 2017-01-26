Real Madrid will achieve ‘big things’, believes Zinedine Zidane despite Copa del Rey exit

Celta progressed through to the semi-finals of the tournament after clinching a 4-1 aggregate win over Madrid at Balaidos in Spain. (Reuters)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes his side can achieve ‘big things’ this season despite their shocking elimination from Copa del Rey at the hands of Celta Vigo on Thursday. Celta progressed through to the semi-finals of the tournament after clinching a 4-1 aggregate win over Madrid at Balaidos in Spain. Zidane’s side, which were trailing by 1-2 from the first leg, were held to a 2-2 draw by Celta in their second leg of the last-eight clash as Madrid failed to clinch win in three of their last four games following a 40-match unbeaten run.

However, the French manager remains upbeat over his team’s chances of success this season, with Madrid standing comfortably on top of La Liga table and reaching the Champions League last-16. “We had chances that we didn’t take, but we are going to change things. If we keep working, we will achieve big things,” goal.com quoted Zidane as saying. Zidane further called on his side not to dwell on his side’s cup exit and rather focus on performing well in other competitions.

“The only thing left to do is rest up and turn our attentions to what lies ahead. We are going to keep on with this approach and we are still in two other competitions. We don’t need to go over this anymore,” he said. Real Madrid will now lock horns with Real Sociedad in their La Liga clash on January 30.