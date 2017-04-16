Nepal’s Madhesi parties announce poll-centric protest programmes

Organising a press meeting in Kathmandu today, the constituent parties of the United Democratic Madhesi Front and the Federal Alliance announced the protest programmes. (File picture: AP)

Nepal’s Madhesi parties today announced a series of protest programmes beginning from Tuesday in a bid to foil local level elections scheduled for next month. The protest programmes include protest rallies and general strikes in various regions. The constituent parties of the United Democratic Madhesi Front and the Federal Alliance announced the protest programmes at a meeting here against the local level elections scheduled for May 14, The Himalyan Times reported.

According to the programme, the parties called for an indefinite general strike across the country from May 10 while it will organise torch rallies, mass assemblies and demonstrations in the days leading up to the general strike.

The announcement by the Madhesi parties adds further complications in holding the three-tier elections – local, provincial and central.

Madhesis, mostly of Indian-origin, had been demanding that the new Constitution be amended to include their concerns about adequate political representation and redrawing of federal boundaries.

Meanwhile, 68 fringe parties including the Naya Shakti Party Nepal-led by former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai yesterday began a ‘relay hunger strike’ here against the rule that granted party-wise election symbols only to those political parties that have representation in the Parliament. The leaders’ strike would last until April 21.

The parties said they would obstruct the voter-education programmes of the Election Commission (EC) and other programmes by the government and non-governmental organisation if the EC turns deaf ear towards their demand.

The 68 parties have been protesting against the Local Level Elections Act that forbids parties outside the Parliament to get party-wise election symbols for the upcoming polls.

Madhesis launched a prolonged agitation between September 2015 and February last year against the implementation of the new Constitution which they felt marginalised the Terai community. The protest had resulted in the death of at least 50 people.