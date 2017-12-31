Lost World War I-era Australian submarine discovered

Dozens of ships were lost in the waters of Oceania in World War II’s Pacific Theater, but only a handful, such as Germany’s SMS Planet, were sunk during World War I. (Reuters)

A downed Australian Navy submarine that vanished during World War I – 103 years ago – was discovered in the remote ocean area around Papua New Guinea. The submarine HMAS AE1 was discovered near the Duke of York Islands off Papua New Guinea roughly 1,000 feet beneath the ocean’s surface. The HMAS AE1 went missing off Rabaul, Papua New Guinea on September 14, 1914, and all 35 Australian and New Zealander crewmembers aboard were lost. The loss was the first one incurred by the Australian Navy during World War I. Researchers used aerial drones and a multi-beam echo sounder to scan the seafloor. The ship was first discovered by a search vessel named “Furgro Equator,” and a small service to commemorate those who lost their lives was conducted on the ship, ‘Live Science’ reported.

