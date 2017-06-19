London mosque van collision: British PM Theresa May dubs attack as ‘terrible incident’

British Prime Minister Theresa May has described the attack on worshippers near Finsbury Park mosque as a “terrible incident”. (Source: Reuters)

British Prime Minister Theresa May has described the attack on worshippers near Finsbury Park mosque as a “terrible incident”. “All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones and the emergency services on the scene,” the Guardian quoted May, as saying. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, expressing shock over the incident, said in a statement, “I’ve been in touch with the mosques, the police and Islington council regarding the incident. My thoughts are with those and the community affected by this awful event.” The van attack at Finsbury Park targetted Muslim worshippers leaving Finsbury Park mosque, according to reports. An arrest has been made in connection with the incident. While there is no official confirmation of how many people have been injured, the police and the Ambulance Service have said there are a number of casualties.

According to reports, at least ten people were hit outside the mosque with three of them being critically injured. The London Ambulance Service said in a statement, “We were called at 12.15 a.m. to reports of a road traffic collision at Seven Sisters Road.” “We have sent a number of ambulance crews, advance paramedics and specialist responses teams to the scene. An advance trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance has also been dispatched by car,” it added. Meanwhile, Harud Khan, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Britain, tweeted he was “shocked and outraged to hear a van has intentionally run over worshippers leaving Ramadan night prayers.” The Muslim Council works “to promote consultation, cooperation and coordination on Muslim affairs in the United Kingdom.”