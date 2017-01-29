London Mayor Sadiq Khan slams Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ order, calls it ‘shameful’

This policy “flies in the face of the values of freedom and tolerance that the USA was built upon,” Sadiq Khan (above) said. (Reuters)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Sunday issued a statement slandering United States’ President Donald Trump’s 90-day ban on immigrant Muslims entering US and said the move is “shameful and cruel”. Trump issued the ban on Saturday on Muslims coming from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Donald Trump had said that the order was intended to keep “radical Islamic terrorists out” of the country. Khan said in his statement, “President Trump’s ban on refugees and immigrants from certain countries is shameful and cruel. The USA has a proud history of welcoming and resettling refugees. The President can’t just turn his back on this global crisis – all countries need to play their part.”

He said that every country has the right to frame its immigration policies. But this policy “flies in the face of the values of freedom and tolerance that the USA was built upon,” he said. He thanked Prime Minister of United Kingdom Theresa May for also supporting him on this and said, “I’m pleased that the Prime Minister has now said she and the government do not agree with President Trump’s policy, which will affect many British citizens who have dual nationality, including Londoners born in countries affected by the ban.”

You May Also Like To Watch:

Khan has expressed his concerns over Trump’s victory before when responding to questions by international media. He told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, “I’m looking forward to President Trump recognising the huge contribution Muslims, Jews, Christians, Buddhists, Hindus, Sikhs and others, those of no organised faith have made to the USA and to the west generally.”

“I will work with the government on behalf of Londoners affected. As a nation that, like the USA, values tolerance, diversity and freedom, we cannot just shrug our shoulders and say: ‘It’s not our problem’,” Khan said in his statement on Sunday.