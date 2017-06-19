London attack: Imam protects driver who attacked mosque from angry mob

Witnesses said that the imam from the same mosque the man had attacked protected him from certain death. (Source: Reuters)

London attack: The man who drove his truck into a group of worshippers at a London mosque killing one person and injuring 10 others was saved from being lynched by a mob. The man who is alleged to have ploughed his van into worshippers was protected by none other than an Imam. Witnesses said that the imam from the same mosque the man had attacked protected him from certain death. The alleged attacker was later handed over to the police, Sky News said. The alleged attacker reportedly told the imam during the scuffle that ”I have done my bit”.

Muslim Welfare House told the Guardian ”Imam Mohammed Mahmoud’s bravery and courage helped diffuse the situation after the incident and prevented additional injury or loss of life”. Many worshippers were in the vicinity of the mosque at the time of the incident. Counter-terror police were probing the incident.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said ”The driver of the van was detained by the public and was later handed over to the police”. The spokesperson added that the suspect has been taken to a hospital as a precaution. The suspect will undergo a mental health check in sometime.

The suspect allegedly drove his van into a group of worshippers just after midnight outside a Muslim Welfare House on Seven Sisters Road in north London. Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said that the police was treating the incident as a potential terror attack. AP quoted the British Prime Minister as saying the attack was a sickening attempt to destroy freedom of religion, other liberties.