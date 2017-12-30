  3. Live US shooting: Multiple people shot at Southern California business, says Police

Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions. Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

Police say multiple people have been shot at a business in Southern California. Long Beach police say the incident is now over but didn’t elaborate. They received reports of a shooter around 2:25 pm (local time) today. Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions. Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

The two-story building is home to several law offices, but police did not specify what kind of business it is.
Dozens of police officers, including members of a SWAT team, surrounded the building.
It is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Long Beach, a city of about 460,000 people on the southern tip of LA County.

7:04 am: At least 2 people are dead after a shooting that police call ‘workplace violence’ at a business in Long Beach, California

