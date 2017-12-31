LIVE US shooting: In Denver attack, number of policemen shot dead

In the latest update, Police have revealed that the gunman is in custody. (Video grab)

LIVE US shooting: Multiple deputies down in active situation in suburban county outside of Denver; residents asked to avoid windows and shelter in place, says US media.

According to the website of Copper Canyon Apartments, it is home to some of the ‘friendliest apartments in Highlands Ranch’.

FBI also took to Twitter to say it is aware of the breaking situation. This message was posted on the microblogging website: “@FBIDenver has been monitoring the events that occurred this morning and have offered our full support to @dcsheriff. Our thoughts and prayers are with our law enforcement partners and all those impacted by today’s senseless act of violence.”

In the latest update, Police have revealed that the gunman is in custody. The active shooting situation continued for over two hours after initially starting at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. However, Police have not yet given the all-clear.

DC Sheriff took to Twitter to post a warning, “DCSO is working an officer down call in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd. This is an active event, please avoid the area.”

Denver Post quoted Deputy Jason Blanchard as saying, “We have multiple officers down. We are not giving numbers or status at this point, we are still working on getting the suspect in custody.”

The area directly affected by the shooting was in and around County Line Road between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard in Highlands Ranch, which falls south of Denver, police say.

#Breaking: we just heard gunshots in the distance. Police are now closing Colorado at otero. We are moving to the media staging area. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/7sZi7LjBiP — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) December 31, 2017

Police also revealed to that officers were shot around 6 a.m. local time after having received a report about a disturbance in the area.

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

The SWAT team too has now been rushed to the spot to deal with the situation. Guns were being fired sporadically, local residents revealed.

(Details awaited)