LIVE Explosion in New York: Terror attack suspected at Times Square, Manhattan bus terminal; 2 injured, 1 held

LIVE: New York police today said that they were investigating an explosion of "unknown origin" in Manhattan, and that people were being evacuated.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: December 11, 2017 7:21 PM
Bomb Blast at Manhattan. (ANI)
LIVE: New York police today said that they were investigating an explosion of “unknown origin” in Manhattan, and that people were being evacuated. “The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available,” the New York police department wrote on their Twitter account. New York emergency authorities were responding to reports of an explosion at New York’s Port Authority, one of the city’s busiest commuter hubs, during Monday morning’s rush hour. Local news channel WABC cited police sources as saying a possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below ground at Port Authority. Media reported several people were injured, and WPIX television reported, citing sources, that a man with a “possible second device” has been detained in the subway tunnel. The New York Police Department said in its official Twitter feed that there was an explosion of unknown origin and that some subway train lines were being evacuated.

9: 21 pm:

Police respond to a report of an explosion near Times Square. (AP)

7: 17 pm: Subway services through the Times Square has been restricted for public use.

7: 15 pm: The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

7: 10 pm: Law enforcement official said that man had explosive device strapped on when it exploded in New York City subway: AP.

7: 09 pm: US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the explosion in New York City: Sarah Sanders, White House, Press Secretary.

7: 02 pm: One person is in custody, according to two NYPD sources, after what appears to be some type of pipe bomb explosion in New York City

6: 58 pm: New York Police is at the scene.

6: 55 pm: WATCH:

6: 50 pm: Possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below ground at Port Authority. One person is in custody. There are a few injuries. Police have obtained video and are confident it is contained: ABC News

    Dr Moore
    Dec 11, 2017 at 7:05 pm
