  3. LIVE: Donald Trump holds first press conference as US President-elect

LIVE: Donald Trump holds first press conference as US President-elect

US President elect Donald Trump is holding first Press Conference in a time period of six months.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 11, 2017 9:54 PM
donald trump press conferece, trump press conference, press conference donald trump, donald trump pc, donald trump press conference, donald trump first pc, first pc donald trump The Conference is being held at the lobby of Trump Tower. (Reuters)

US President elect Donald Trump is holding first Press Conference in a time period of six months. The Guardian reported that a full house is awaiting Trump at Trump Tower in Fifth Avenue, Manhattan. The Conference is being held at the lobby of Trump Tower.

Catch this space for all the live updates:

9.52 pm: Trump lauds Ford for selling US made cars, says wish General Motors will follow

9.51 pm: Trump raises concerns over diminishing drug businesses in US.

9.49 pm: Donald Trump thanks news organizations for attending the conference.

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top