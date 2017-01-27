LIVE: Donald Trump addresses the media after meeting British PM Theresa May, says relations between US-UK bound by history

In his first conference after meeting the first foreign leader in his presidency, US President Donald Trump addresses the media. (Source: AP)

In his first conference after meeting the first foreign leader in his presidency, US President Donald Trump addresses the media. Trump met British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier today and showed her around the White House and the Oval Office, and also pointed out the bust of World War II British PM Winston Churchill, which had been moved out of the President’s office by previous incumbent Barack Obama, but was now restored to its original place. US and UK are the closest allies in strategic terms and the linkages go as far back as World War I. Check out here what President Trump and PM May said:

11: 43 PM: It is too early to talk about sanctions, but we want a great relationship with all countries, says Donald Trump. We would like a great relationship with Russia and China, that would be a positive, not a negative, he added further.

11: 50 PM: A call has been set up with President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. But it’s too early to talk about sanctions, informed the US President.

11:53 PM: British Prime Minister Theresa May says Trump has confirmed he is “100% in favour of Nato.

11: 55 PM: Theresa May said that there will be issues where she and Trump disagree. The key thing is that they talk.

11: 56 PM: Trump said that he thinks that he has a good relationship with the Mexican president, but the US cannot continue to lose jobs. He further said that the US will renegotiate trade deals which will be good for both countries.

11: 56 PM: Further the President denied of changing his stance. His views on trade have been the same for years. He said that when he visited Scotland he had predicted that Brexit would happen. I was scorned in the press but t it did happen, he said.