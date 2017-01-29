Live blog and updates: Two Iraqis fightback after Donald Trump issues temporary immigration ban

Protests against Donald Trump continues. (Reuters)

With US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown set to affect corporate America in various ways regarding their hiring and with liberals coming out on streets in huge numbers to protest the step, protests have broken out across the country asking for the order to be rescinded fast. Although a US judge has ordered a temporary ban on US president’s temporary immigration ban, the protesters have stayed on the streets and airports. Here are the live updates:

10.45 AM: According to CNN, a federal judge in New York while issuing a stay order that blocks the deportation of people stranded at the US airports under President Donald Trump’s executive orders said, “The petitioners have a strong likelihood of success in establishing that the removal of the petitioner and other similarly situated violates their due process and equal protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution”.

10.35 AM: New ban on US travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries has also put the airline industry in a quandary as flight crew from those states stand barred too from entering. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has said that passport-holders from states such as Iran and Iraq, including cabin crew, will be barred entry to the United States, IATA said in an email.

10.21 AM: A US judge blocked the deportation of travelers and refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations who are at US airports under. This was done after a case was filed on behalf of two Iraqis who have ties to US security forces.