Life goals! This man built USD 51 million theme park for his disabled daughter

Gordon Hartman, a father from Texas, has built a USD 51 million park for his disabled daughter. Hartman started planning for the park after he realised that his daughter Morgan couldn’t play with other “normal children”, according to BBC. Morgan has a cognitive understanding of a five-year-old as well as a form of autism. Hartman told BBC that he was constrained to take his daughter at many places, even as Morgan “is just a wonderful young lady”. Hartman also tried to ask other parents about places where he can take his daughter but realised that there was no such inclusive place. So, in 2007 he decided to build such a place on his own. He had sold off his homebuilding business in 2005 to set up The Gordan Hartman Family Foundation, a non-profit organisation to help people with disabilities.

“Families who deal with cognitive and physical disabilities face daily obstacles that are truly hard to imagine. Gordon and his wife, Maggie, encountered many of these obstacles first hand in raising their daughter who was born with physical and cognitive challenges. Morgan was the primary motivation that inspired them to establish The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation in September of 2005 after the sale of Gordon’s successful homebuilding business,” reads the introduction of the foundation on its website.

To build the theme park named after Morgan on a 25-acre site of a disused quarry in San Antonio in Texas, Hartman took help of doctors, therapists, parents and all types of people. The park, Morgan’s Wonderland opened in 2010. Since then, the park has attracted visitors from 67 countries and from all 50 states of America. According to website of the theme park, “At Morgan’s Wonderland, every guest with special needs enjoys free admission. The unfunded cost for each visitor is a minimum of $25, giving us an operating cost deficit of $2,500 per day.” This shortfall is covered primarily by contributions from generous supporters. “Morgan’s Wonderland was created as a very special place where everyone can smile, laugh and make wonderful memories with family members, caregivers and friends,” it says.