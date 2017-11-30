Lebanon’s Hariri signals may withdraw resignation next week

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri may withdraw resignation (Source: Reuters)

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday that matters were “positive” and if that continued, he would withdraw his resignation next week, a statement from his press office said.

Hariri had announced his resignation from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4, then put it on hold last week at the request of President Michel Aoun, after Hariri had returned to Lebanon.