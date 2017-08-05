LEAKED transcripts: What happened in conversation between President Donald Trump and leaders of Mexico, Australia

The Washington Post last week posted the full texts of the conversations between the leaders which is considered as yet another embarrassing leak for the US President.

According to the transcripts, in his conversation with Nieto, Donald Trump was heard asking the Mexican President to not to tell the press that Mexico would not pay for the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border. (AP)

While the issue of building the wall along the US-Mexico border was one of the major electoral promises made by the US President during his election campaign. Nieto had however repeatedly said that Mexico will not pay for the wall, but during his election campaign, Trump had said that Mexico would pay for the wall. As per the leaked transcripts, Trump told Pena Nieto, “You cannot say that to the press. The press is going to go with that and I cannot live with that. You cannot say that to the press because I cannot negotiate under those circumstances.”

While in his conversation with Australian Prime Minister, Trump said that the accepting the refugee deal made by the Obama administration will “make us look awfully bad.” According to the transcripts, Trump said to Turnbull, “We have to stop. We have allowed so many people into our country that should not be here. We have our San Bernardino’s, we have had the World Trade Center come down because of people that should not have been in our country, and now we are supposed to take 2,000. It sends such a bad signal. You have no idea. It is such a bad thing.”

Transcripts of both the conversations that happened on January 27 and 28 respectively were posted by the leading American daily. Meanwhile, as per the report by Indian Express, the White House did not immediately comment on the embarrassing leak of Trump’s conversations with world leaders.