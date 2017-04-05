Lahore blast: Terrorist targets census team; Top 10 points you should know

Six people, including four Pakistani soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in a targeted attack on army men escorting a census team by a young suicide bomber in Lahore, the latest in a series of bombings to hit the country. (Reuters image)

Six people, including four Pakistani soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in a targeted attack on army men escorting a census team by a young suicide bomber in Lahore, the latest in a series of bombings to hit the country. The blast happened near a Cantonment area in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab province. “Six people including four army men have been killed in the suicide attack. Over a dozen injured have been shifted to combined military hospital (CMH) and General Hospital Lahore,” Punjab government spokesman Malik Muhammad Khan confirmed. Khan said the area has been cordoned off and law enforcement agencies were at the site collecting evidence. Security has been put on high alert in Lahore.

Here are top 10 points you should know

1. Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city and capital of the Punjab region, was already on high alert following a bomb attack last month that killed at least 13 people.

2. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast and directed the authorities concerned to extend all requisite assistance to the provincial government.

3. Muhammad Khurassani, a spokesman for Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned Islamist movement often called the Pakistani Taliban, issued a statement claiming responsibility, according to reuters story.

4. The spate of attacks has ratcheted up tensions with neighbouring Afghanistan, which some Pakistani officials accuse of sheltering TTP militants. Afghanistan’s government, in its turn, accuses Islamabad of aiding the Afghan Taliban, a charge Pakistan denies.

5. The blast struck when the army personnel accompanied a team carrying out Pakistan’s first census in 19 years and launched in March.

6. A Lahore police source told PTI the young suicide bomber came near the army vehicle on foot and then blew himself up. “The severed head of the suicide bomber has been found. It appears that some eight to 10 kilogrammes explosives were used,” the source said.

7. Punjab Health Minister Imran Nazir said four of the injured were critical. He said an official of the Pakistan Air Force, who was passing by with his wife on a motorcycle at the time of blast, was among the four soldiers dead. Lahore Corpse Commander Sadiq Ali said the people would not be cowed down by such cowardly attacks. “The war against terror will continue,” he said. Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said terrorism in Pakistan could not end till the terror camps of Jammatul Ahrar and other terror groups are not eliminated in Afghanistan.

8. An eyewitness, Taimur Shahid, said he was heading to a shop near the blast site to get groceries when he heard a loud bang metres away. “I moved to the blast site and saw a number of soldiers lying in a pool of blood. The locals moved them to a nearby hospital. Later, rescue and army personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the area,” he said.

9. TV footage showed security personnel blocking off the street around the site of the explosion, close to an elite police training school which was the site of a Pakistani Taliban attack in 2009.

10. On February 23, a suicide blast in an upscale area in Lahore killed eight people and injured 30 people. Another blast targeting police officers at a demonstration in the city in the same month killed 13 people, six of them police men. Jammatur Ahrar had claimed its responsibility.

(With agency inputs)