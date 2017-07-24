Lahore blast: 20 dead, 30 injured in explosion near Punjab CM residence in Pakistan

Lahore blast: Lahore police chief Capt (R) Amin Wains said the “target of blast was police”. (ANI)

Lahore blast: A suicide bomber blew himself up in Lahore near the residence and offices of the Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif who is the brother of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The CM was reportedly in a meeting at his Model Town office at the time of the explosion. The powerful blast killed as many as 20 people, and injured 30 others – the count of both the dead and the injured is expected to go up. Lahore police chief Capt Amin Wains told the media that the target of the blast was police. Rescue 1122 Deeba Shahnaz told PTI, “Police and Lahore Development Authority officials were busy in removing encroachments outside the Arfa Karim Tower, located near the CM’s Model Town residence, when a powerful blast took place.” A state of emergency has been declared in all Lahore city hospitals. “The condition of several injures is stated to be critical” the official said.