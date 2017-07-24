  3. Lahore blast: 20 dead, 30 injured in explosion near Punjab CM residence in Pakistan

Lahore blast: 20 dead, 30 injured in explosion near Punjab CM residence in Pakistan

Lahore blast: A powerful suicide blast near residence-cum-office of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Pakistan's Lahore city today killed at least 20 people, including policemen, and wounded 30 others.

By: | Lahore | Updated: July 24, 2017 5:55 PM
Lahore blast, Lahore blast news, Lahore blast latest news, Lahore blast deaths, pakistan, pakistan blast, Lahore explosion, blast near Punjab cm Shahbaz Sharif Lahore blast: Lahore police chief Capt (R) Amin Wains said the “target of blast was police”. (ANI)

Lahore blast: A suicide bomber blew himself up in Lahore near the residence and offices of the Punjab chief minister  Shahbaz Sharif who is the brother of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.  The CM was reportedly in a meeting at his Model Town office at the time of the explosion. The powerful blast killed as many as 20 people, and injured 30 others – the count of both the dead and the injured is expected to go up. Lahore police chief Capt Amin Wains told the media that the target of the blast was police. Rescue 1122 Deeba Shahnaz told PTI, “Police and Lahore Development Authority officials were busy in removing encroachments outside the Arfa Karim Tower, located near the CM’s Model Town residence, when a powerful blast took place.” A state of emergency has been declared in all Lahore city hospitals. “The condition of several injures is stated to be critical” the official said.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top