‘La La Land,’ ‘Moonlight’ nominated for DGA Awards

Directors Guild of America has named Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Garth Davis (“Lion”), Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”), Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”) for its top feature film award.

The DGA President Paris Barclay today announced the five nominees for the DGA Award for outstanding directorial achievement in feature film for 2016.

“These phenomenal filmmakers have captured our hearts and minds, breathing life into stories rarely told and revealing worlds rarely seen.

“What makes this recognition truly special is the knowledge that these five directors have made a lasting impression on their peers – directors and members of the director’s team who intimately understand the blood, sweat and tears necessary to create a feature film,” Barclay said in a statement posted on the official website of DGA.

Davis is also nominated for first-time director award along with Tim Miller for “Deadpool,” Kelly Fremon Craig for “Edge of Seventeen,” Nate Parker for “Birth of a Nation” and Dan Trachtenberg for “10 Cloverfield Lane”.

Since 1948, there have only been seven times that the winner of the DGA Award for feature film directing has not gone on to win the Academy Award for best director.

The DGA Awards will be presented February 4 at the Beverly Hilton.