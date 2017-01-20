Kremlin names US hand in ‘everyday’ cyber attacks on Russia

According to Peskov, Russia was subjected to hacking attacks numerous times every day, some of them from the US, Germany and Britain, Xinhua news agency reported. (Reuters)

Russia has said that it has information about possible involvement of US intelligence agencies, besides others, in cyber attacks on Russia’s government servers, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov made the remarks in a recent interview with the BBC, a Russian news agency reported on Friday.

According to Peskov, Russia was subjected to hacking attacks numerous times every day, some of them from the US, Germany and Britain, Xinhua news agency reported.

Peskov’s interview by Stephen Sackur in Moscow for a special edition of the programme “Hardtalk” would be telecast on BBC on Saturday and Sunday.

Peskov, however, has denied the allegations that Russia was involved in the cyber attacks in the 2016 US presidential election.

“Neither the Russian government nor the Kremlin nor personally (Russian President Vladimir) Putin nor military intelligence was behind those attacks even if they have taken place,” the report quoted Peskov as saying.

US intelligence agencies have published part of a classified report claiming that Putin had ordered an influence campaign in 2016 involving hackers to secure Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential elections.

Moscow has denied any involvement, saying the allegations were “stupidity”.