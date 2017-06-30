Knife wielder vs cop: How compassion won over violence; must watch video

The policeman walks up to the man who just moments ago was menacingly threatening him with a knife and hugs him! (Source: YouTube)

This CCTV footage going viral on the internet has shown the power of compassion, understanding, patience, and most importantly ended up in a warm embrace and a soul to speak to. The CCTV footage, which is the topic of this report was captured inside the Huay Kwang Police Station which is in Bangkok in Thailand. In the video, a knife wielding man is seen entering a police station and menacingly pointing the knife towards a police officer named Anirut Malee. Now instead of running away or taking out his service weapon to shoot or at least warn the knife weilding man, the police officer de-escalates the situation by speaking calmly to the man.

After some time, the talk has such profound impact on the armed assailant that he himself disarms himself by handing over the knife to the police officer. And then something happens that can only be seen to be believed! The policeman walks up to the man who just moments ago was menacingly threatening him with a knife and hugs him! According to the captions on the video, the assailant is a musician who is currently employed as a security guard. Malee while speaking to Thailand’s Nine News said that the assailant was very anxious as he had not been paid for three days. According to the captions on the video, the man’s guitar had been stolen too.

Watch the video here

the US has a long way to go pic.twitter.com/UNmDDlwfql — joshy adu (@somecrazyness) June 29, 2017

Officer Anirut Malee told News Nine, ”I heard him he was very stressed and anxious as his guitar had been stolen. I told him that I will give him a guitar and asked him to have a meal with me. I sympathised with the man”.

The attacker was, according to the captions on the video, later taken to a hospital for mental check up.