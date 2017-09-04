Kim Jong-un’s next plan could be this; North Korea’s nefarious plans detected by South Korea: Know more

FILE – This undated file photo distributed on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from right, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea detonates its strongest ever nuclear test explosion and U.S. President Donald Trump takes to Twitter to criticize both North and South Korea, China and “any country doing business” with Pyongyang. But the tweet storm will be noticed in Asia as much for what’s missing as for the tough words. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

A day after North Korea carried out its sixth nuclear weapon test, South Korea claimed to have detected its leader Kim Jong-un’s plans to launch more intercontinental ballistic missiles, Reuters reported today. South Korea said it was talking to the US about deploying aircraft carriers and strategic bombers in the Korean peninsula as they had detected North’s nefarious plans.

Jang Kyoung-soo, acting deputy minister of national defense policy, told a parliament hearing, “We have continued to see signs of possibly more ballistic missile launches. We also forecast North Korea could fire an intercontinental ballistic missile.” The Communist country had tested two ICBMs in July last, that could fly around 10,000 kilometre, putting several parts of the US in its range. The tests had triggered a fresh round of sanctions against North Korea.

On Sunday, North Korea said it had tested an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile. This prompted a warning of a “massive” military response from the US. Jim Mattis, US Defence Secretary, however, said, his country was “not looking to the total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea.”

Chinese scientists have found the nuclear weapon tested by North Korea was 7.8 times more powerful than the atom bomb used to destroy Hiroshima during second World War. “Chinese scientists measured North Korea’s latest nuclear test on Sunday at 108 kilotons, which is three to 7.8 times more powerful than the nuclear bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima, Japan in 1945,” Global Times reported.

The nuclear test on Sunday had resulted in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake. Reuters reported Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) as saying that the tremors caused by the nuclear test in North Korea were at least ten times as powerful as the last time Pyongyang exploded an atomic bomb a year ago.

On Monday, South Korea carried out a simulated attack on North Korea’s nuclear test site where Pyongyang claimed to have detonated a hydrogen bomb yesterday, The Guardian reported.