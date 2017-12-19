Kim Jong-un has soldiers to detonate bombs at his wish, see how North Korea supremo makes them do this

Kim Jong-un (Reuters)

North Korea Supremo Kim Jong-un has an entire platoon of a soldier who can die for him at his wish. Kim has brainwashed an entire squadron of soldiers which he could deploy as suicide bombers, a defector said. The army of ‘robots’, as they were described, live and die for the hermit nation’s dictator and would be prepared to do anything for him. Joo-il Kim who is former North Korean resident said the country’s army was not strong enough to wage full-scale war, but Kim’s indoctrinated troops are ready to ‘infiltrate the free world’ as terrorist martyrs. “They were picked by the military leaders and nurtured to be weapons and terrorists. They are just brainwashed, they just believe what they are told. No-one knows what they are doing. They live and they die for Kim Jong-un. That’s what they believe in. They are like robots, they don’t think for themselves,” Joo il-Kim said, reported Daily Mail.

The defector who is now a resident of South London also issued a warning that the bombs used by the ‘robots’ can be much more advanced than the explosives detonated by terrorists. Joo-il Kim said North Korea has been trying to limit the size of their chemical weapons in what many believe is an attempt to make them light enough to be carried on missiles, as per Daily Mail report.

Notably, North Korea has been repeatedly testing nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Britain announced North Korea cybercrime group it believes was responsible for the WannaCry ransomware attack which crippled parts of National Health Service (NHS).

Meanwhile, earlier this month, North Korea’s leader vowed to develop more nuclear weapons while personally decorating scientists and officials who contributed to the development of Pyongyang’s most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-15.

Hwasong-15, which was test-launched on Nov. 29, has been largely perceived by analysts and government officials to have a range that can reach all of the mainland United States.

However, experts believe North Korea still has some technical points it needs to improve before fully completing its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile that can hit the entirety of the United States.