Kim Jong-nam carried VX nerve agent antidote, says media report



Kim Jong-nam, the murdered brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was carrying an antidote to the VX nerve agent on the day he was killed by the lethal poison, a media report said on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Kim Jong-nam, the murdered brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was carrying an antidote to the VX nerve agent on the day he was killed by the lethal poison, a media report said on Friday. Malaysia’s High Court heard this week that Kim Jong-nam had 12 doses of atropine in his sling bag when he was allegedly swabbed with the VX nerve agent in Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13, defence lawyer Hisyam Abdullah told CNN on Friday. The lawyer said K. Sharmilah, a government toxicologist, told the court on Wednesday that she had examined the drug along with several other samples provided by police.

Atropine provides “primary protection against exposure to chemical nerve agents and insecticide poisoning”, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). According to the ASHP, atropine is most commonly injected into a muscle, under the skin, or administered intravenously, but is also available in pill form or as eye-drops. While it can be used as an antidote, the drug is also used to treat muscle spasms and reduce airway secretions. In addition to the antidote, Kim Jong-nam was also carrying $125,000 in cash at the time of his death, a police officer had earlier testified in court, CNN reported.

Kim Jong-nam was allegedly poisoned with the VX, deemed by the UN as a weapon of mass destruction, while on his way back to his home in Macau. Security footage showed two women, 25-year-old Indonesian Siti Aisyah, and 29-year-old Vietnamese citizen Doan Thi Huong, walking up behind Kim Jong-nam and rubbing their hands on his face. Malaysian authorities claim the pair were trained by North Korean agents to swab Kim Jong-nam’s face with the nerve agent. They have pleaded not guilty, saying they were duped into thinking they were participating in a prank TV show. North Korea has repeatedly denied any involvement in the assassination.