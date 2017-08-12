Kenya elections: President Uhuru Kenyatta wins second term with 54.27% of vote

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta (Reuters)

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner today of a disputed election with 54.27 per cent of votes, beating his rival Raila Odinga who scored 44.74 per cent, the election commission announced. “Having fulfilled the requirement by law… I therefore wish to declare Uhuru Kenyatta… as president elect,” said polls commission chairman Wafula Chebukati, as cheers and singing broke out at the national tallying centre.

Kenyatta took to the stage to thank Kenyans “for the confidence they have shown in me.” He vowed to “continue the work that we have already started and re-dedicate ourselves toward serving this great nation and our people.”

Kenyatta also reached out to Odinga — who has rejected the vote due to alleged rigging — and his supporters, to “work together… so that we can build this nation together”. “We are not enemies. We are all citizens of one republic. As with any competition there shall always be winners and there shall be losers but we all belong to one great nation of Kenya,” he said. “Let us be peaceful… there is no need for violence. Your neighbour is your neighbour regardless of their ethnicity, their religion, their colour.”

Also Watch:

Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition refused to take part in the announcement of results, after accusing the election commission of refusing to hear their concerns over the counting process. Top NASA official James Orengo denounced the counting process as “an entire charade, this is a disaster.”