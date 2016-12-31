Kathmandu: UDMF to stage mass protest demanding amendment before polls

The UDMF also blamed the opposition for deliberately halting the parliamentary procedure to prevent the government from tabling the amendment bill and start the discussion over it. (PTI)

The United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF) has announced plans to hold a mass protest in the major cities around the country denouncing the Big 3’s preparation to announce the date of polls. In a press briefing in Kathmandu on Friday, the UDMF announced that the mass protest would take place on Monday and would demand amendment before the announcement of date for polls. In a statement, the UDMF also

criticized the activity of the opposition CPN-UML of obstructing the parliamentary procedures and stalling proceedings in parliament. The UDMF also blamed the opposition for deliberately halting the parliamentary procedure to prevent the government from tabling the amendment bill and start the discussion over it.

The UDMF also has rejected to accept the report prepared by the local body restructuring commission blaming it for failing to structure the states on the basis of population which it has been demanding for long.