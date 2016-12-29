Kashmir: Minimum temperature stays below freezing point in Valley

There was some relief from cold wave conditions in Kashmir but the minimum temperature stayed below the freezing point across the valley. (Representative Image: Reuters)

There was some relief from cold wave conditions in Kashmir but the minimum temperature stayed below the freezing point across the valley.

Mercury rose by several degrees in Leh last night but settled at a freezing minus 7.9 degrees Celsius as the town in Ladakh region was the coldest recorded place in the state, an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, an increase of one degree from the previous night’s minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said the night temperature in the city is one degree below the normal for this part of the season.

The north Kashmir town of Kupwara recorded at low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius even though the night temperature improved by over one degree, he said.

The official said the minimum temperature in Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir Valley, was the coldest place in the valley at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, up from yesterday’s minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

He said Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir registered a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, brightening the chances of fresh snowfall over the weekend.

Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir witnessed a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ considered the harshest period of winter, when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

However, so far, the weather has remained dry, resulting in increase in ailments like cough and common cold.

Chillai-Kalan’, which, began on December 21, ends on January 31 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that.

The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).

The Meteorological Department here has said there is possibility of isolated rains or snowfall over the higher reaches of the Valley over the next 48 hours.