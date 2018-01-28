Kabul Terror Attack: Pakistan calls for cooperation for combating terrorism

Pakistan strongly condemned a terror attack in Kabul that claimed at least 95 lives and called for cooperation among countries for effectively combating and eliminating the scourge of terrorism.

Pakistan strongly condemned a terror attack in Kabul that claimed at least 95 lives and called for cooperation among countries for effectively combating and eliminating the scourge of terrorism. An explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of Kabul today, killing at least 95 people and wounding 158 others, officials said, in one of the biggest blasts to rock the war-torn city in recent years. Condemning the terror attack, Pakistan emphasised on the need for concerted efforts and effective cooperation among the states to eradicate the scourge of terrorism. “No cause or ends justify acts of terrorism against innocent people. We emphasise the need for concerted efforts and effective cooperation among the states to eradicate the scourge of terrorism,” the Foreign Office said. “We convey our deepest sympathies for those who have lost their loved ones and our sincere prayers and wishes are for early recovery of those who have sustained injuries in this dreadful terror attack,” he said.