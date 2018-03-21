Kabul Blast: 25 dead, 18 injured in massive explosion during Navroz celebrations

In a massive explosion, at least 25 people were killed in the Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Wednesday. (Representative Image: Reuters)

In a massive explosion, at least 25 people were killed in the Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Wednesday. At least 18 others are reported to be injured in the blast that rocked the capital city during the celebration of Shia festival Nowruz or Navroz, marking the start of Persian New Year. According to TOLOnews, the explosion happened close to the Ali Abad hospital and Kabul University. The report added that several casualties were seen lying soon after the explosion which the media is reporting to have been caused by a car bomb.

The interior ministry released contradicting reports saying that the attacker was on foot and had detonated the bomb near Kabul Univeristy.

(More details awaited.)