Justin Trudeau wishes Eid Mubarak in trademark style; internet goes gaga; watch video

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday wished his countrymen Eid Mubarak, sharing a video of the same on his Facebook account. The Canadian PM, who is known for promoting multiculturalism in his country, said that “there is nothing more Canadian than helping out your neighbours.” The Prime Minister further highlighted how great he felt about the Ramadan food banks, which sends supplies to Muslim families across the country. “The community spirit I felt at Ramadan food banks in Montreal and Toronto reminds us all — no matter our backgrounds, we’re in this together,” Trudeau wrote, while sharing the video.

Trudeau has always promoted secularism and multi-cultural value of his country Canada. In the past, the statesman has been seen celebrating Baisakhi and Pongal, the holy festivals celebrated by Punjabis and Tamilians respectively. The PM had even greeted everyone in regional languages, winning hearts on the Internet.

Seeing Trudeau’s gesture, Facebook users showered praise on Trudeau. “Trudeau a man who doesn’t fear Muslims and see them as humans. A man who respects the meaning of culture. A man who doesn’t tolerate hate and ignorance. Love your neighbors like you love yourself. Trudeau has brought back the age of heroes,” wrote Matt Truttling, a Facebook user.

“It must be nice having a leader that supports all religions! Wish that was the case here in the US. PM Trudeau works to unite Canada while Donald J Trump seeks to separate us here in the USA. Though I am not Canadian, I have major respect for your nation! Canada is a nation all should strive to be like,” wrote Dustin Ginsberg, another user.

In another similar incident, Trudeau had become first sitting prime minister to march in a LGBTQ pride parade held in Toronto, a gesture marked to embrace Canada’s liberal values for all communities. He scheduled to repeat the same this year as well.