Justin Trudeau meets new born Syrian namesake, photo of Canadian PM with blissful baby in arm goes viral

In their effort to thank the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the couple named their newborn baby after him. (Photo: Twitter/ Adam Scotti)

When a Syrian couple in Canada named their new born baby after country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, they perhaps never thought that one day their son will be able to meet his famous namesake. However, this happened last Saturday, when the baby Justin Trudeau met the prime minister of Canada. Pictures have been shared by Trudeau’s official photographer Adam Scotti on Twitter showing Justin Trudeau Adam Bilal sleeping comfortably in the arms of his namesake, NDTV said.

The couple Muhammad and Afraa Bilal landed in Canada last year in February with their two children after running away from war-torn Syria. In their effort to thank the Canadian prime minister, for permitting Syrian refugees in the country, the couple named their newborn baby after him. The baby Justin was born on May 4.

“It was actually very good, it was amazing. I can’t believe that I met the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” his mother was quoted as saying by CBC News after the meeting. “He held (the baby) and he said, ‘This is Justin-Trudeau,’ and then he says, ‘I appreciate that you named him after my name,” she said further.

Last year in December, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had greeted about 163 Syrian refugees in the capital city Toronto, as the country was getting ready to welcome more refugees. More than 40,00 refugees have settled in Canada since then, The Guardian report said. The decision had not come without challenges as refugees had to face difficulties in finding work and also in learning English or French.

Agencies in the country also launched workshops to help refugees. Some even criticised the government for not doing much for refugees. While speaking last year, Canada’s minister for immigration, refugees and citizenship John McCallum had said that the government raised funding for language training to address shortages.