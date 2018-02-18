Judiciary, military have become my enemies, says Nawaz Sharif

Sharif and some of his family members are facing charges relating to their ownership of posh properties in London. (Reuters)

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif today accused the country’s judiciary and powerful military of “conspiring” against him and asserted that he was not “afraid” of them. Speaking at a big rally in Punjab’s Sheikhupura district, the 67-year-old Sharif said both the judiciary and military had become his enemies and want to take revenge against him. “They have become my enemies and they want to take revenge against me. But I want to tell them that I am not afraid of them and I will face their every conspiracy,” Sharif said. He urged his supporters to help him defeat the forces (of military and judiciary), asserting that they had been playing havoc in the country for the last 70 years.

Sharif and some of his family members are facing charges relating to their ownership of posh properties in London. He resigned as prime minister in July after the country’s Supreme Court disqualified him over undeclared income in the Panama Papers case. Three cases were registered by the NAB against Sharif, his children and son-in-law in the court on September 8.

“You and I have become part of this cruel system during the last 70 years. But the time has come to take on this system and change it,” he said, warning that the “cruel” system is posing a serious threat to the country. Sharif also vowed to avenge his disqualification in this year’s general election and make those accountable who ousted him. “I was sent to jail because I held nuclear tests. That was my crime. And this time I was ousted because I brought USD 56 billion investment to the country under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), overcoming load-shedding and eliminating terrorism from the country,” he said.

Sharif said he would change the destiny of the country if his party wins the elections. Sharif has held several rallies in different parts of Pakistan since his ouster. He has targeted the judiciary for removing him from the office of the prime minister and also come up with ‘give respect to the ballot’ slogan.