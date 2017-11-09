  3. JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon held private talks with Theresa May, Philip Hammond

JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon held private talks with Theresa May, Philip Hammond

Dimon warned May and Hammond that the French government is intensifying efforts to lure British banking jobs to France, Sky News also reported.

By: | New Delhi | Published: November 9, 2017 1:59 AM
jpmorgan, jpmorhan jamie dimon, JPMorgan theresa may, jpmorgan philip hammond, jpmorgan uk prime minister, jpmorgan uk finance minister, jpmorgan jobs, jpmorgan france JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, held private talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and finance minister Philip Hammond on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)
Top News

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, held private talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and finance minister Philip Hammond on Wednesday, Sky News reported. Dimon warned May and Hammond that the French government is intensifying efforts to lure British banking jobs to France, Sky News also reported.

In the meeting which was also attended by Daniel Pinto, who runs JPMorgan’s investment bank globally, the bankers committed to retaining “a large proportion” of their existing UK operations after Brexit, Sky News also reported.
JPMorgan and British Government were not immediately available for comment.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top