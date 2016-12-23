JK Rowling working on two new novels

The celebrated author of ‘Harry Potter’ magically confirmed on a recent social media tweet that she working on two novels–one by JK Rowling and the other by Robert Galbraith, her pseudonym. (Reuters)

The celebrated author of ‘Harry Potter’ magically confirmed on a recent social media tweet that she working on two novels–one by JK Rowling and the other by Robert Galbraith, her pseudonym.

The 51-year-old author was asked by a fan on Twitter if there would be a “new novel” soon, Rowling replied, “I’m working on it (literally).”

Though no details about the books were given, she confirmed that one would be under her own name and another in Galbraith’s detective series.

“One of each, but I’m not sure which will come out first. I’ll let you know as soon as I do!” she replied to fan who tweeted, “A BOOK BY ROWLING OR GALBRAITH????” Rowling has not published a novel since October 2015, but her most recent movie ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ had a grand opening with a big box office hit.