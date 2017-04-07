Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ photobomb unsuspecting fan, get tears of happiness in return

Mascot Photobomb with Dwayne Johnson and Jimmy Fallon (YouTube Screenshot)

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson teamed up with the Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon, for a fun segment at Universal Studios in Florida. The duo dressed up like mascot versions of themselves, without revealing their true identities, greeted fans at the theme park. But the most amazing part of the entire game was when the famous duo photobombed an unsuspecting fan!

Both Fallon and Johnson were unrecognizable as the mascot versions of themselves as they stood behind members of the public while they were clicking their photos. One of the men who was photobombed by the mascots was taken by surprise, as reported by etonline.com. As soon as the man saw the Rock mascot, he said “The Rock! My man, my hero since I was like five years old”. But as soon as the goofy Baywatch actor revealed himself, the fan immediately burst into tears before embracing Johnson in a giant man-hug. “No tears,” said The Rock, trying to console him. The admirer then later pointed to his leg which had a tattoo of the Rock on it. Now that’s what you call a super fan!

Watch the clip below, where Fallon and Johnson go head-to-head in a mascot game, where they compete to see who can have the most interactions the park visitors.

People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ with his great charm has always made a place in people’s heart. Yet in another reaction, a woman told 44-year-old ‘Fast and Furious’ star, “You’re the sexiest man alive, don’t tell my husband.” Now that is quite adorable!