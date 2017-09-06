Japan urges Russia to collaborate against North Korea

Vladimir Putin (Reuters)

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe has urged Russia to collaborate against the policies pursued by North Korea to help scale down the current tensions on the Korean Peninsula. “I hope the joint actions on the part of Japan and Russia and the entire world community, including a still tougher resolution of the UN Security Council, and utmost pressure on North Korea will bring about changes in its policies. For this purpose, I call on Russia to cooperate so that it would resolutely show initiative in the current situation,” Tass quoted Abe as saying.

“We agreed to hold an in-depth discussion of the problem at a meeting in Vladivostok,” Abe added. The tension escalated after Korea, on September 3, announced a successful test of a thermonuclear explosive that could be used as a warhead at an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Earlier, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman dubbed North Korea’s nuclear tests as dangerous provocation and said that Pyongyang has undermined the international non-proliferation efforts.

“We are alarmed by this dangerous provocation. The secretary-general condemns the underground nuclear test announced by the DPRK. This act is yet another serious breach of the DPRK’s international obligations and undermines international non-proliferation and disarmament efforts,” he said.

Japan’s UN Ambassador Koro Bessho called for UNSC to adopt swiftly a new resolution with further robust sanction measures against Pyongyang. He said UNSC must act to stop North Korea from continuing such actions and should put maximum pressure to change its policy. He further said that North Korea’s nuclear test was an outrageous and unacceptable challenge to the security and safety of the world.