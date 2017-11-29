Japan terms North Korea missile launch as ‘absolutely intolerable’

Japan condemned the North Korea’s missile launch and termed it to be as “absolutely intolerable” (Source: ANI)

Japan on Wednesday condemned the North Korea’s missile launch and termed it to be as “absolutely intolerable”. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe termed it to be ”absolutely intolerable” as it “tramples on the international community’s unified determination to find a peaceful solution for the former’s issue”, a local media reported. On the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) launch by North Korea, which squahed into the Sea of Japan, Prime Minister Abe told media that the government will take “every possible measure for crisis management”. The Japanese Prime Minister assured full protection of its people. The National Security of Council held an emergency meeting, which was attended by Cabinet ministers, including Abe, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera. “We would urge UN Security Council for an emergency meeting over North Korea missile fire,” local media quoted Japanese PM Abe as saying.

He has requested the international community to unite in this fight and to “implement sanctions against Pyongyang”. Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office had earlier said that the missile has the possibility of “arriving in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of our country.” The missile fire comes a day after United States President Donald Trump in a summit meeting with Prime Minister Abe extended support to japan and said, “the United States of America is behind Japan, our great ally, 100 percent.” On September 15, North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile, which flew over Hokkaido Island in Japan before and swashed into the Pacific Ocean.

“South Korean unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon told foreign correspondents in Seoul on Tuesday that North Korea is on the verge of achieving full nuclear capability with an intercontinental ballistic missile that could carry a nuclear warhead,” Fox news quoted the local media.