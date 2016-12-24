Japan introduces special ‘toilet paper’ to clean smartphone screens

With an idea to promote hygiene among the masses, Japan has introduced a new kind of ‘toilet paper’ to clean smartphone screens. (Source: Website/ NTT Docomo)

With an idea to promote hygiene among the masses, Japan has introduced a new kind of ‘toilet paper’ to clean smartphone screens! Yes you heard it right. As per various studies, a smartphone screen contains more germs that a toilet seat. To curb this unhygienic practice, Japan’s Narita international airport have installed these special toilet papers for all smartphone users.

Installed by NTT Docomo, a major telecom company in Japan, these innovative smartphone wipes are available in 86 cubicles of the seven washrooms at the airport and will be available until March 15, 2017, reported The Indian Express.

In the wake of public convenience and hygiene, users are asked to pull of a wipe from dispensers next to the regular toilet roll and make their smartphones germ-free.

According to a survey conducted in 2015 by major Japanese toilet manufacturer Toto Ltd., many foreign visitors lauded the cleanliness of public washrooms in Japan, adding that a Japan Tourism Agency survey has shown that visitors often faced trouble with Wi-Fi services, or lack thereof, when traveling in Japan, The Indian Express quoted Mainichi.

In order to curb such inconvenience and to provide a better lavatory experience, Docomo has also printed useful information on these smartphone wipes which has ‘Welcome to Japan’ printed on it. Apart from cleaning smartphone screens, the wipes have Docomo Wi-Fi services and travel information, said the report.

To make more and more people aware of the initiative, the company has also launched an official video guiding tourists how to use toilets in Japan and information about the smartphone cleaning papers. When it comes to high hygiene standards and hi-tech toilets features, Japan stands front in the race. Japan has also introduced toilets with sensors that automatically lifts the seat if someone is about to use it.