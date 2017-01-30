Jamaat ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed put under house arrest; Pakistan govt likely to ban terror group

Jamaat ud-Dawa (JuD) co-founder Hafiz Saeed has been put under house arrest at the Qadisiyyah Mosque located in Chouburji, Lahore. (Soource: Reuters)

Jamaat ud-Dawa (JuD) co-founder Hafiz Saeed has been put under house arrest at the Qadisiyyah Mosque located in Chouburji, Lahore. Further, it is being speculated that the Pakistan government is most likely to ban not just the organisation, but also arrest its leadership, reported India Today.

Punjab government’s Home Department has issued detention order of Saeed and Lahore Police have reached JuD headquarters in Chauburji to implement the order, it said. He “is at Masjid-e-Qadsia Chauburji and a heavy contingent of police has surrounded the JuD headquarters,” JuD official Ahmed Nadeem, who is present at the premises of the outfit, told PTI by phone.

“The commanding police officer told us that he has with him the house arrest order of the JuD chief issued by the Punjab Home Department,” Nadeem said. Punjab government’s action comes amidst pressure from the Trump administration to act against terror.

The US has clearly told Islamabad that in the case of not taking action against JuD and Saeed, it may face sanctions. JuD is the front for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror strike of November 26, 2008, which was masterminded by Saeed.

JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation’ by the United States in June 2014. Earlier, the 26/11 and 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind, had asked Pakistan government to stop initiating forged friendship ties with India claiming that its forces are committing atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir.

