Jamaat-e-Islami leader sees ‘another Bangladesh’ in Balochistan

A leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), an Islamist political party in Pakistan, has said that the Balochistan province in the country is facing the same scenario that turned East Pakistan into Bangladesh. JI Deputy Chief Rashid Naseem said that all those wary of the articles 62 and 63 of the constitution wanted dictatorship instead of the rule of law and constitution, reports the Daily Times.

While addressing a group of students from Balochistan on Thursday, Naseem said that it was due to the unconstitutional behaviour of the rulers that East Pakistan turned into Bangladesh and unfortunately, Balochistan is facing the same scenario now. He said that Balochistan was being ignored in the distribution of the national resources and negative feelings were developing against the federal government among the public.

The JI chief said that the party that had been voted by the people of Karachi had turned the mega city into ruins, making it a heaven for criminals and a dump for garbage. Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest, but least developed province, which is home to over 13 million people, mostly Balochs. The Baloch people are ethnically, culturally and socially different from the rest of Pakistan and feel exploited at the hands of the dominant Punjabis. Also, the Baloch activists have continuously raised concerns of grave human rights violation by Pakistani security forces in the name of anti-militancy operations in the province.