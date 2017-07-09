Ivanka Trump takes Donald Trump seat next to Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin at G20 Summit; Twitter explodes in fury; some ask who voted for her

Ivanka, who was attending the summit working session on “Partnership with Africa, Migration and Health”, was seated parallel to Chinese President Xi Jinping and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

In what created a Twitter storm, US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who also serves as an advisor in his administration, got herself seated at his place at a G20 Summit session. Ivanka, who was attending the summit working session on “Partnership with Africa, Migration and Health”, was seated parallel to Chinese President Xi Jinping and UK Prime Minister Theresa May. The picture, showing Ivanka rubbing shoulders Chinese President XI Jinping, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and Russian President Vladimir Putin, went viral within minutes. Most of the people expressed their shock as to how Trump allowed his unelected daughter to represent the United States at such an important forum. Dana Schwartz, a US-based author, wrote, “I wouldn’t trust Ivanka Trump to sit in on a pastel shift dress summit.” Tony Posnanski, another New York-based writer, took a lighter jibe at Ivanka, “I guess in all fairness Ivanka Trump is qualified to sit with world leaders since her clothing line has failed in every country.”

Charles M Blow, a noted journalist with New York Times, questioned Ivanka’s qualification to sit-in for Trump. “Why the hell is Ivanka Trump sitting in for daddy at G20 meetings?! What are her qualifications? Who voted for her?” Blow questioned. Elizabeth Spiers, another journalist, took a swipe at Trump, “The G20 is not Take Your Daughter to Work day.”

Here are some of the top tweets criticising the Trumps:

I wouldn’t trust Ivanka Trump to sit in on a pastel shift dress summit — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 8, 2017

I guess in all fairness Ivanka Trump is qualified to sit with world leaders since her clothing line has failed in every country. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 8, 2017

Ivanka Trump sitting at the G-20 table in place of her father should scare everyone. Last I checked she wasn’t on the ballot in any state. — Jacob Gil (@jacob4kids) July 8, 2017

The G20 is not Take Your Daughter to Work day. http://t.co/wOlfQkBfEM — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) July 8, 2017

Ivanka’s act of replacing Trump was quite unusual as ministers are the ones who usually replace heads of states to represent country for the meet. Speaking to media, Ivanka’s spokesman said that she entered the session with her father and “briefly joined the main table when the President had to step out”.