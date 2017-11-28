Ivanka Trump in India: How Donald Trump daughter’s ‘complicit’ comment became ‘Word of the year’

Ivanka Trump is currently in India attending the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit. (Reuters)

Dictionary.com has revealed the ‘word of the year’ and it is ‘complicit’. The US President’s daughter Ivanka Trump has been credited with the word’s popularity. US’ first daughter is currently in India attending the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. According to the online dictionary site, ‘complicit’ means “choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act, especially with others,” or “having partnership or involvement in wrongdoing”. ‘Complicit’ represents 2017’s most important events, as well as its most-searched terms, Dictionary.com said in a blog post. Interestingly, the website announced the final decision on Twitter. The post goes like: “We’re so excited to announce that the Word of the Year is covfefe! JUST KIDDING! But it is complicit.”

Web searches for the word ‘complicit’ had soared in March 2017. In a Saturday Night Live sketch, actress Scarlett Johannsson playing Ivanka Trump suggested that she was complicit in the US President’s agenda. The sketch was revealed to be an advertisement for an imaginary ‘Complicit’ perfume. Following this, Ivanka Trump told CBS that she “doesn’t know what it means to be complicit”. She said, “If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit.” Dictionary.com said that the searches for word spiked 11,000 percent.

Meanwhile, “Complicit” beat out words like “global warming” and “climate change” for the prize, according to Dictionary.com. Other words which were on the list included, “Nazi”, “neo-nazi”, “anti-fascist”, and “Antifa”.

Dictionary.com, in its explanation for the choice, revealed that the word represents visibility as well as invisibility. It added, “It’s a word that reminds us that even inaction is a type of action. The silent acceptance of wrongdoing is how we’ve gotten to this point. We must not let this continue to be the norm. If we do, then we are all complicit.”

Ivanka is a businesswoman, fashion designer and advisor to the US President. She was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the White House.