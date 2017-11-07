Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano discusses Libya with Arab counterparts

Alfano’s meetings with top officials from the region took place on the sidelines of the 8th international Sir Bani Yas Forum. (Reuters)

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino held talks at the weekend in the United Arab Emirates with counterparts from the region on stabilising conflict-wracked Libya, the Italian foreign ministry said.

Alfano discussed Libya with his counterparts from the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nayan, from Saudi Arabia, Adel Al Jubeir, and from Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, as well as bilateral relations, the ministry said.

Alfano also met with United Nations special envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, during the international forum, according to the ministry.

Alfano’s meetings with top officials from the region took place on the sidelines of the 8th international Sir Bani Yas Forum, it said.