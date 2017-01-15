It is responsibility of Pakistan government to give freedom of expression to all, says Netherlands envoy

Jeannette Seppen made the remarks after inaugurating a Dutch residence and art show “At Home” featuring artworks by Pakistani artists. (Source: Facebook/Jeannette Seppen)

Expressing concern over disappearance of Pakistani bloggers, Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan Jeannette Seppen has said it is the responsibility of the federal government to provide freedom of expression to every journalist and blogger. She made the remarks after inaugurating a Dutch residence and art show “At Home” featuring artworks by Pakistani artists, reports the Daily Times. Responding to a question, Seppen said that her country believes in human rights, women’s rights and freedom of expression.

It is responsibility of the Pakistani government to give freedom of expression to every journalist and blogger. She added that Netherlands is against human rights violations anywhere in the world. The envoy said that her country is against the death penalty and research and studies also proved that death penalty is not a deterrence to stop crime. “Our stand on death penalty is based on principle not only for Pakistan but also internationally,” she said.

Earlier this week, four bloggers and social media activists went missing from Islamabad, Lahore and Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Following the developments, Human Rights Watch asked Pakistan to urgently investigate the apparent abductions of activists who campaigned for human rights and religious freedom, saying their near simultaneous disappearances raised concerns of government involvement.